Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Newmark Group worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

