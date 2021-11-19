Desjardins Cuts Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$9.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

