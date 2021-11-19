Destiny Media Technologies (DSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CVE DSY opened at C$1.78 on Friday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.28. The company has a market cap of C$18.30 million and a PE ratio of 32.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.81.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

