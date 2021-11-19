Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $67.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IR. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,028. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.