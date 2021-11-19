Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAKSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

