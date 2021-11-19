Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR opened at GBX 3,830.50 ($50.05) on Friday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,921.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,107.80. The stock has a market cap of £98.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.