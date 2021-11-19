Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $143.58

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €143.58 ($168.92) and traded as high as €149.10 ($175.41). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €146.55 ($172.41), with a volume of 340,168 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.41 ($186.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of €145.04 and a 200-day moving average of €143.58.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

