Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €22.90 ($26.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €27.00 ($30.68) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €22.00 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/19/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €19.00 ($21.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/5/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €22.90 ($26.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of DEQ stock traded up €0.33 ($0.38) during trading on Friday, reaching €16.83 ($19.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.14. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1-year low of €15.42 ($17.52) and a 1-year high of €21.68 ($24.64).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

