DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Down 1.1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €6.74 ($7.66) and last traded at €6.79 ($7.72). Approximately 672,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.87 ($7.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $820.65 million and a P/E ratio of 39.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.22.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.