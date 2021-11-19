Dev Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $102,657.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00006314 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $4.13 million and $102,657.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.35 or 0.01092278 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.