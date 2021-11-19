DEXTools (DEXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $868,599.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $53.59 million and approximately $868,599.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00225739 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00090459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,328,833 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

