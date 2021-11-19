dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Hits $0.88 on Top Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and $493,115.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00222515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00090344 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,944,909 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

