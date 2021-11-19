Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47,569.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Diamond has a market cap of $12.27 million and $47,569.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00005757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001663 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,644,620 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

