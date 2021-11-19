Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.26). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after buying an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,128,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after buying an additional 780,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,036,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

