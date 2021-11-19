DigitalBits Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $544.88 million and $2.77 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.00326128 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005891 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

