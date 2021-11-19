Digitex (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Digitex has a market cap of $5.23 million and $722,924.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00223127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.