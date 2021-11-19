DigixDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.43 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $815.47 or 0.01394303 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a market cap of $66.43 million and approximately $77,121.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.54 or 0.00370249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 81,460 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

