Dimecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $32.40 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1,383.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $32.40 million and $217.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 1,379.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

