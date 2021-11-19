Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

DDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.22) by ($2.90). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -43.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

