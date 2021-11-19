disBalancer (DDOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87,646.00

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, disBalancer has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $87,646.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.71 or 0.07348278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,180.90 or 0.99478386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,990,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,598,906 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

