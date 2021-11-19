Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Up 0.1%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. 24 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

