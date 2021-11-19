Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 75,622 shares.The stock last traded at $79.04 and had previously closed at $77.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCBO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -161.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,272,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 1,607.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 99,245 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

