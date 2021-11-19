Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 39.96%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $0.99 on Friday. Document Security Systems has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Document Security Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Document Security Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.