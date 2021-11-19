Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $90.35 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

