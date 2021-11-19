Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.

Shares of DLPN stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

