Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.
Shares of DLPN stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $32.50.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 15th.
About Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.
