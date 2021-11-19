Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

