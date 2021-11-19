Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Domino’s Pizza worth $50,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $536.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.08. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

