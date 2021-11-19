DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.14). DoorDash posted earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,838 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $921,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,623,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,900,655. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 638.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 78.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH stock traded down $13.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,334. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.32. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

