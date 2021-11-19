DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.35). DoorDash reported earnings of ($2.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $13.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,334. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion and a PE ratio of -59.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.32.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $1,890,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,623,005 shares of company stock worth $2,155,900,655. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

