DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Up 45.1% in October

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the October 14th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 201,067 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,204,000 after buying an additional 125,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of DV opened at $31.37 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

