DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in October

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.22. 62,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $133.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

