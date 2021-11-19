Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 29.3% in October

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period.

DPG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 76,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,571. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

