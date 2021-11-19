Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 135,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Duke Realty by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.27.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

