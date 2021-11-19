Dusk Network Price Tops $0.30 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $116.70 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00223577 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00089956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

