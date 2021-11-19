Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will post sales of $127.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.10 million and the highest is $128.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $485.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.80 million to $485.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $662.20 million, with estimates ranging from $646.60 million to $669.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BROS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,884,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BROS opened at $53.97 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

