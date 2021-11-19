Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.31 Million

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will post sales of $127.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.10 million and the highest is $128.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $485.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.80 million to $485.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $662.20 million, with estimates ranging from $646.60 million to $669.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BROS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,884,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BROS opened at $53.97 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.