e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.61 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $139.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.62 or 0.00380246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000080 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,700 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,438 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

