e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce sales of $94.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.30 million and the highest is $100.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $88.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $372.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $399.37 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

