e-Money (NGM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.32 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001412 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $16.32 million and approximately $264,131.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00071767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.47 or 0.07260826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.57 or 1.00160520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

