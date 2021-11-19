E.On (FRA:EOAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.58

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.58 ($12.45) and traded as high as €11.12 ($13.08). E.On shares last traded at €11.09 ($13.04), with a volume of 4,317,829 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.88).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

