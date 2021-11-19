Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $59.86 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

