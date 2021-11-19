Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGLE shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $509.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.33%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.