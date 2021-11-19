EarnX (EARNX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. EarnX has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $10,703.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00071677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00093310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.53 or 0.07327922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,174.94 or 1.00720242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,975,781,142,472 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

