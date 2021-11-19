Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Update

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 893,300 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 633,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTE opened at $10.61 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $930.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

