EasyFi (EZ) Price Hits $4.15 on Major Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00007039 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and $1.28 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00223105 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00090317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.