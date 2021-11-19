easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESYJY. Citigroup lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, AlphaValue cut easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.00.

ESYJY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. easyJet has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

