easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESYJY. Citigroup lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, AlphaValue cut easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.00.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. easyJet has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.