Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the October 14th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSE EFR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. 1,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

