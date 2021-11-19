Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 14th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 191,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

