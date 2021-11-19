Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 29.1% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the October 14th total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:EXG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.54. 418,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,865. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0689 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

