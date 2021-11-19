eBoost Price Reaches $0.0347 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $19.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.76 or 0.00377316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

