EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.11% of EchoStar worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after buying an additional 789,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 1,585.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 666,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EchoStar by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after buying an additional 347,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in EchoStar by 156.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 542,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 330,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 202.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 254,413 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

